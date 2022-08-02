Big bonus for Southaven native Austin Riley in MLB

ATLANTA, Miss. (WMC) - We all like those stories of a local boy or girl doing well.

Well, this one is really good for former DeSoto Central High Star Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves announced they’ve signed star third baseman Austin Riley to a ten-year, $212 million contract extension.

Riley will make $15 million next season, $21 million in 2024, then $22 million annually through 2032. The deal also contains a 2033 club option valued at $20 million.

It’s a stunning, out-of-the-blue development that keeps a franchise pillar around for the long haul. The deal buys out the 25-year-old’s final three seasons of arbitration eligibility and extends the club’s window of control by as much as eight years.

It locks him in Atlanta for virtually the entirety of his prime, as Riley won’t hit free agency until after his age-35 campaign at the earliest.

