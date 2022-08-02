Advertise with Us
Ark. school safety commission presents initial report to gov.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas School Safety Commission met Tuesday to present its initial findings to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Over the past two months, the commission has been discussing safety precautions in Arkansas schools following recent school shootings.

A few of the commission’s recommendations include an increased focus on students’ mental health, armed presence on school campuses at all times, and keeping doors to schools locked at all times.

Governor Hutchinson said he’s looking into a $50 million grant to implement a safety plan.

”That $50 million will be a good start, a good support mechanism for our school districts as they try to carry out the responsibility that school children must be safe,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said he will introduce that grant to lawmakers in next week’s special session.

