ARDOT conducts I-55 bridge inspections

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Drivers, be ready for slow traffic on the I-55 bridge as inspectors with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are performing its bi-annual routine bridge inspection.

ARDOT began the inspections Monday, temporarily closing lanes for routine maintenance.

Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ARDOT inspectors will have the outer northbound lanes closed and outer southbound lanes closed 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. as crews conduct a full inspection.

Dave Parker, ARDOT public information officer said, “Will check everything from the substructure to the decking to the everything above ground, everything above the bridge really just everything on that bridge.”

ARDOT officials said its important to check for any major cracks, corrosion or deficiencies on the 73-year-old bridge which more than 40 thousands commuters travel on every day.

“That look at the concrete deck to see if any of that has area that has an issue before has grown in anyway,” said Dave Parker, ARDOT Public Information officer.

This makes the third time in 14 months the I-55 bridge has been inspected.

ARDOT’s inspection will take 3 weeks to complete before lanes fully reopen. After its completion, a full report will be presented to the Highway Administration and the public before the end of the year.

