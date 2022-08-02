Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County

Nearly 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California, according to state public health officials. (KGO via CNN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports four presumptive cases of monkeypox in the county as of Tuesday, August 2.

The health department is working to reach any close contacts who may have been exposed to those who contracted the disease.

SCHD says they have a limited supply of the vaccine to provide to anyone who has been identified as a close contact, which includes:

1. Known contacts who were identified by public health via case investigation, contract tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

2. Presumed contacts who meet the following criteria:

  • Are aware that a sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days
  • Have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox outbreak.

Most people recover within 2-4 weeks, but the disease can be serious in some instances. Symptoms can take up to 3 weeks to develop.

Monkeypox is known to spread through:

  • direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
  • touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

President Joe Biden announced top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will serve as the White House coordinators to combat the growing outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he thinks monkeypox is a serious issue with a lot of unknowns.

The U.S. saw its first case of the monkeypox virus confirmed on May 18 and now has over 5,800 confirmed infections.

