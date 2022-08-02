3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a simple assault on Humphreys Boulevard at the Baptist East Children’s hospital.

The security guard told police three unknow suspects, 2 women and one man, came in the hospital and attacked him and other security officers.

The victims told police they were attacked by suspects when they refused to allow them to remove a child who is in the custody of child services.

The victims said the suspects became irritated when they didn’t allow them to remove the child from the hospital.

One security officer said the man damaged the door as he broke through it. The officer said the man began to fight him and other security guards. The guards say the two women also joined the assault.

The cost of the door was $1,150 dollars.

Tramere Bell was charged with vandalism.

