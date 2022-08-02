15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi.

Southaven Police Department says Tiearrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night.

She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.

Police believe she was possibly headed to Memphis.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 662-393-8652.

