15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi.
Southaven Police Department says Tiearrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night.
She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.
Police believe she was possibly headed to Memphis.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 662-393-8652.
