1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Another shooting happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Ariways Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available in either of these cases.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report anonymous tips.

