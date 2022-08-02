Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Another shooting happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Ariways Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available in either of these cases.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report anonymous tips.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’
1 of 3 suspects wanted in Double Tree Hotel auto burglaries
3 suspects wanted after multiple auto burglaries at East Memphis hotel

Latest News

Man indicted in 2021 murder case in Covington
Back-to-school shopping
Inflation, supply chain issues affecting back-to-school shopping
Autura Eason-Williams
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
Inflation, supply chain issues affecting back-to-school shopping