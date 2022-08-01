Your First Alert to a hot and muggy week ahead

Advertise with Us
By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A more seasonable pattern will be in place this week and in the Mid-South that means hot, mainly dry, and humid, but there will be a few showers that dot the area this week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered downpours, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon downpours, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

