Year-long investigation leads to 19 indicments in Hardin Co.

HARDIN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Special agents with the drug investigation division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation underwent a year-long investigation that has resulted in the indictment of 19 people and the arrest of 16 of them on a variety of charges.

The undercover investigation into methamphetamine being sold in the West Tenn. area began in June 2021.

On Monday, TBI and 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents, along with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, Savannah Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), and Tennessee Highway Patrol, began making arrests of those indicted.

The charges included trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, intimidation of witnesses, and other drug-related charges.

In addition to the arrests, officers also seized three guns, methamphetamine, acid, marijuana, various pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested have been booked into the Hardin County Jail. Bond has not yet been set for some.

Nelson R. Talley, Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Dallas Jerald Woods, Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000. Beau Robert Meter, Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent. Julia Sue Dale, Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Carlos Mandel Thompson, Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Bond $25,000. Richard Allen Hutton, Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, two counts Possession of Schedule IV, one count Possession of Schedule I. Bond $25,000. Michael Wade Uding, Savannah: One count Felon in Possession of Firearm. Willie Spencer, Savannah: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana). Jerry Dee Garrard, Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). David Allen Pevahouse, Clifton: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Jordan Dane Weatherspoon, Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond $25,000. Joanna Sue Sharp, Savannah: Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Tarvis Lacarie Bailey, Saltillo: One count Intimidation/ Coercion of a Witness, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Ronald Stanford Buford, Saltillo: One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm. *Monica Crouse (DOB 07/31/1983), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. David Rhodes, Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

