Weekend storms cause outages, floods around Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As thunderstorms move through the Mid-South, the heavy rain and flash flooding left more than a thousand MLGW customers without power.

One Midtown gas station shut down on Sunday because they couldn’t get power to the pumps.

A downpour of some much-needed heavy rain fell Sunday morning across the Mid-South, leaving residents at Art Loft Apartments in Midtown without power.

“We have animals in our house so we don’t have any AC so it’s hard for them to be in there and then our stove is not working and our fridge is out and so we can’t go get groceries,” said Jourdan Cordes, a resident of Air Loft.

Cordes says the power outage has not only caused issues inside apartments but has also challenged those outside trying to get in.

“Your key fob is not working to open the gate, but the sensor from the inside works to come out,” Cordes said. “So, if we’re not down here or someone is not down here, somebody may have to park out here, and we do have limited parking out here.”

Just next door, one Shell gas station was among many hit by the storm.

Manager Muhammad Umarchohan said his store started leaking once the rains came.

“It’s a big problem right now,” he said.

After an hour without power, gas, or a working register, Umarchohan was forced to shut down the store, with only a single generator keeping the lights on.

“Right now, it’s only the generator working, but I don’t know how long it works. So we’re trying to get power as soon as possible right now,” Umarchohan said.

First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo says the heavy rain threat should end by Sunday night with a few lingering showers on Monday.

