Teachers, students prep for return to schools

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County teachers are back in school.

The teachers returned Monday to make final preparations for students, who begin school on Thursday, August 4.

Check out the start times and more information for each DeSoto County School by clicking here.

In Shelby County, thousands of Memphis-Shelby County Schools students have one more week of vacation.

Before things kick off, parents attended a makeshift welcome center on Monday.

The facility on Avery Avenue houses the district’s situation room and call center to provide as much information as possible to parents.

”We get a myriad of questions that come in and are filtered through my call center agents,” Dr. Kemmashela Conner, MSCS’s Director of Constituent Services, said. “But some of the most prevalent ones would be around registration, bus eligibility, bell times, uniforms, school supplies, so we’re able to help support with those.”

The first day of school for MSCS is Monday, August 8.

If you have questions for the district, call 901-416-5300.

