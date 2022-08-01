Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Teachers, students prep for return to schools

Georgia’s film office says industry brought in $4.4 billion dollars over last year
Georgia’s film office says industry brought in $4.4 billion dollars over last year
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County teachers are back in school.

The teachers returned Monday to make final preparations for students, who begin school on Thursday, August 4.

Check out the start times and more information for each DeSoto County School by clicking here.

In Shelby County, thousands of Memphis-Shelby County Schools students have one more week of vacation.

Before things kick off, parents attended a makeshift welcome center on Monday.

The facility on Avery Avenue houses the district’s situation room and call center to provide as much information as possible to parents.

”We get a myriad of questions that come in and are filtered through my call center agents,” Dr. Kemmashela Conner, MSCS’s Director of Constituent Services, said. “But some of the most prevalent ones would be around registration, bus eligibility, bell times, uniforms, school supplies, so we’re able to help support with those.”

The first day of school for MSCS is Monday, August 8.

If you have questions for the district, call 901-416-5300.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Police line do not cross
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Ed Calloway speaks his opinion of the viral arrest video.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

Latest News

K9 Bolt
K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 1, 2022
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Year-long investigation leads to 19 indicments in Hardin Co.
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment