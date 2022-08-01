Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Showers and below average temperatures to start the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spotty showers will be possible this morning and afternoon. It will also be cloudy today, which will keep temperatures around 90 degrees. Clouds will gradually clear overnight and we will get some sunshine back tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Highs near 90 and southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. A few storms may continue into the evening Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 90s with afternoon downpours possible.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible both days with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Police line do not cross
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.
Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes
Ed Calloway speaks his opinion of the viral arrest video.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

Latest News

Weekend storms cause outages, floods around Mid-South
A few showers tonight followed by more rain chances early Monday
Mainly clouds tonight followed by more rain for some Monday
Mainly dry tonight with a few more showers and storms early Monday
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 7/31/22Y&DY&S
A few showers tonight followed by more rain chances early Monday
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 7/31/22