Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Nearly 500,000 Miss. children will receive P-EBT benefits this fall

(Comrade King / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children.

These were children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.

P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept EBT cards. All eligible children will be issued a new P-EBT card.

MDHS plans to distribute these one-time P-EBT benefits in October.

Eligible families are encouraged to monitor www.mdhs.ms.gov/pandemic-ebt-p-ebt/ for additional updates, including information about a timeframe for the arrival of benefits, address updates, and call center operations.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Police line do not cross
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.
Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes
Ed Calloway speaks his opinion of the viral arrest video.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Photomicrograph revealing numerous Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria, Photo Date: 1977
Rare bacterium that causes infectious disease discovered in Mississippi
‘Anyone can get Monkeypox’: State health officials raise awareness about new virus
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Shelby County Health Department confirms first Monkeypox case
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Arkansas residents