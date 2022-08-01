Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MSCS hosts camps to help upcoming 6th graders transition to middle schools

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of rising 6th graders are now prepared to start their middle school journeys after a month full of transition camps.

The camps were hosted by the Memphis-Shelby County School System.

Any transition from what you’ve always known to something new can be nerve-racking.

Officials with the Shelby County School District say they want to eliminate any fears their incoming 6th graders may have….

So, they hosted the students at their new schools during “transition” camps all throughout July.

The two-day camps bring students and their parents into their new school for a tour.

They learn the building and how to open their new lockers.

They also get a chance to meet their homeroom teachers and classmates.

“That’s the best thing about 6th-grade transition camp. They actually get a chance to meet some teachers that are going to guide them throughout that 6th-grade year,” said Dr. Monica Fleming, Principal of Highland Oaks Middle School. “Most of our 6th-grade teachers are here. Then, we have our dynamic counselor that they get to interact with if they have any other concerns. We also have our support teacher and myself that’s here.”

Students we spoke with say they also learned about bullying at the cam how to identify it and how to report it.

It’s also an informative camp for parents.

Shelby County public schools will resume classes next Monday, August 8.

Throughout this week on Action News 5, we’ll be bringing you back-to-school coverage to prepare you and your children for the school year.

