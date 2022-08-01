Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in South Memphis Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene on Marjorie Street around 5:09 p.m. where the man was pronounced deceased.

Memphis Police Department says there were no visible signs of trauma. His cause of death remains unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation.

