Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host 2022 CMA Awards


Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan(Live Nation)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association announced that two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and National Football League star Peyton Manning will host the “56th Annual CMA Awards.”

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” says Bryan. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

This is Bryan’s second time hosting the award show, while Manning is a first-time host.

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” says Manning. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

The final nominees for the award ceremony will be revealed in the next several weeks. For more information, click here.

