Last day of cooler temperatuers before the heat cranks back up across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy skies and spotty showers through the afternoon will keep temperatures below average again today, but a more typical summer pattern will be in store for the Mid-South for the rest of the week. As a result, Heat Advisories will be back in the mix as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the region.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Highs near 90 and southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. A few storms may continue into the evening Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 90s with afternoon downpours possible.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible both days with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.