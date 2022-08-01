K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force.

Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Agent Moody, former MPD officer, was Bolt’s handler.

