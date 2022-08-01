Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad

K9 Bolt
K9 Bolt(action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force.

Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Agent Moody, former MPD officer, was Bolt’s handler.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Police line do not cross
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Ed Calloway speaks his opinion of the viral arrest video.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 1, 2022
Georgia’s film office says industry brought in $4.4 billion dollars over last year
Teachers, students prep for return to schools
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Year-long investigation leads to 19 indicments in Hardin Co.
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment