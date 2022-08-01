City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night.

Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may be carrying a handgun, police say.

Nunnally is driving a tan, four-door Lexus sedan with writing on the rear window, reading, “Gas, or Grass. No one rides for free.”

Those with information are asked to contact Missing Persons 901-545-2677.

