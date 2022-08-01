City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night.
Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may be carrying a handgun, police say.
Nunnally is driving a tan, four-door Lexus sedan with writing on the rear window, reading, “Gas, or Grass. No one rides for free.”
Those with information are asked to contact Missing Persons 901-545-2677.
