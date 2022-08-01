Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

Wesley Nunnally
Wesley Nunnally(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night.

Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may be carrying a handgun, police say.

Nunnally is driving a tan, four-door Lexus sedan with writing on the rear window, reading, “Gas, or Grass. No one rides for free.”

Those with information are asked to contact Missing Persons 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.
Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes
4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Quishon Brown
‘Wait til I get out’: Bond increased for man charged for setting dog ‘Riona’ ablaze after threat to reporters
10-year-old among 14 arrested in joint police operation

Latest News

Weekend storms cause outages, floods around Mid-South
Stevie Moore, president and founder of FFUN.
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
Juvenile crime on the rise in Memphis
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’