Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Monday following what the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House said there were no civilian casualties.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Police line do not cross
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Ed Calloway speaks his opinion of the viral arrest video.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

Latest News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Year-long investigation leads to 19 indicments in Hardin Co.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say
FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch,...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison