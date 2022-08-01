Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Biden nominates 3 for US attorney slots in Tennessee

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated three people to serve as the new U.S. attorneys in Tennessee’s three federal court districts.

The White House says the nominees are Kevin Ritz in the Western District, Henry Leventis in the Middle District and Casey Arrowood in the Eastern District.

Ritz has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District office since 2005. Leventis is a partner at the law firm Spencer Fane and served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Middle District office from 2015 to 2020. Arrowood has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District since 2018.

The picks are subject to confirmation in the Senate.

Most Read

4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Police line do not cross
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.
Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes
Ed Calloway speaks his opinion of the viral arrest video.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

Latest News

Raymond Detention Center
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail
Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert...
Memphis woman cremated in Fiji, husband charged with murder
Black theater in Memphis plans tuition-free school
Volkswagen
Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee