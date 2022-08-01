Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people transported to hospital after car crash
William McConnell's family will be using leftover funds from the GoFundMe to build a custom...
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
Police line do not cross
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.
Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes
Ed Calloway speaks his opinion of the viral arrest video.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

Latest News

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
1 of 3 suspects wanted in Double Tree Hotel auto burglaries
3 suspects wanted after multiple auto burglaries at East Memphis hotel
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights...
Airfare scams are cashing in on canceled flights, BBB says