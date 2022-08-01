3 suspects wanted after multiple auto burglaries at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted in connection to over a dozen car burglaries at an East Memphis hotel.

The department says on July 29, around 1:15 a.m., suspects occupying a white-four-door sedan entered the Double Tree Hotel parking lot and burglarized 16 vehicles.

The first suspect, pictured above, was a Black male wearing a blue/gray letterman-style jacket and white pants.

The second suspect was a Black male wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and a black balaclava.

The third suspect was a Black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information about this case, you can report your tips to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

