2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels.

The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs.

The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray, and police called Taylor the next day.

She told the police the dogs belonged to her and Gray, but she did not know that the dogs were dead.

Police said Dileona and Gray agreed to come to the station to make a statement, but they didn’t show.

The manager said they were several months behind rent, but they left before she was able to evict them.

MLGW turned the power off on May 13.

There is a warrant for Dileona Taylor’s arrest.

Ruby Gray, 32, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

