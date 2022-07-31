Advertise with Us
Sixth annual Ed Murphey Classic features Olympians, world champions putting on show

Ed Murphey Classic
Ed Murphey Classic(Action News 5)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sixth annual Ed Murphey Classic took place at the University of Memphis’ Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex on Saturday.

The event is becoming a summer tradition in the 901 and one of the bigger track and field meets across the country as part of the Puma American Track League.

The meet features a combination of powerhouse names in action, plus a number of youth events for young stars to show out.

One of the biggest names in action on Saturday was Joe Kovacs, a 33-year-old, two-time world champion, and two-time Olympic silver medalist in the shot put.

He displayed his elite ability with a top throw of 21.88 to take home first place.

Another Olympian in action was TeeTee Terry, running in the 100-meter dash.

Terry and Tamari Davis put on a show. Davis beat Terry in the prelims, but Terry got her revenge in the final as she beat Davis in a photo finish by 0.01 seconds.

An even tighter finish came in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

Four runners basically crossed the stripe at the same time, but Eric Edwards Jr. prevailed over Robert Dunning by 0.003 seconds, with the top four all finishing within 0.02 of a second of each other.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

