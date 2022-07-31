Rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s again today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front will keep clouds and scattered rain and a few thunderstorms in the area today and Monday. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a few storms could produce heavy rainfall that leads to localized flash flooding at times today. The heat and humidity will return next week and Heat Advisories will likely be issued.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be hot and humid, highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s with a slight chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

