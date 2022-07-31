Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media.

TBI continues to investigate this case.

One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability held for all involved.

“I would like to see the fullest extent of the law applied,” said Brandon’s father, Ed Calloway.

Brandon Calloway’s parents say they are left stunned and heartbroken after seeing the brutal beating their 25-year-old son sustained from Oakland Police on July 18.

“It was very very horrific to see, especially being your child. I have never seen him in that kind of condition before, so up close and personal. To see that done your own child in that condition is very heartbreaking and frankly angered me a great deal,” said Ed Calloway.

The police affidavit states officers charged into his home, kicked in two of his doors, and used a taser and baton to take him into custody.

All of this after they say Calloway ran a stop sign and refused to pull over.

But his parents, just like many others, are questioning: Why the excessive force?

“When you get in those moments having to assess all the elements of the situation and then make the appropriate decision on how to deal with it — and so, of course, the way they chose to deal with it was completely, in my opinion, the wrong way to go about, yes extremely abusive and abusive power in that situation,” said Ed Calloway.

TBI officials are now investigating the officers’ use of force in the arrest.

Brandon Calloway’s attorney, Andre Wharton, says a lawsuit has not been ruled out of the matter but hopes each officer is held accountable for their actions.

“There’s this thing called the duty to intervene,” Wharton said. “If you see something that’s going clearly out of line, you have a duty to step in and say, ‘hey, wait a minute — don’t do that, that’s too much.’”

Brandon Calloway’s family says they’re waiting for the investigation to conclude and to get closure.

As of now, his parents say Brandon is recovering. He is still receiving medical attention for his injuries and counseling for mental trauma.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

