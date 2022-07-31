Molina returns to the lineup for Redbirds, Memphis scores comeback win over Norfolk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Yadier Molina show got back on track in Memphis on Saturday night.

The legendary Cardinals catcher returned to the lineup for the Redbirds after sitting out Friday as a result of getting hit by a pitch on the hand in the first game of his rehab assignment on Thursday.

Molina served as the designated hitter on Thursday, but the 9-time Gold Glove catcher returned to his usual spot behind the plate on Saturday.

The future Hall of Famer went 1 for 2 with a walk and caught five innings before giving way to Pedro Pages.

His likely Memphis finale will come on Sunday afternoon.

The Redbirds trailed for much of the night but rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to beat the Norfolk Tides 5-2.

Memphis will go for the series win at AutoZone Park at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.

