Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a hit-and-run incident on Park Avenue and Estate Drive on Sunday morning at 1:31 a.m.

Police said a man was found dead in the roadway.

If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.

