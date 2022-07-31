Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a hit-and-run incident on Park Avenue and Estate Drive on Sunday morning at 1:31 a.m.
Police said a man was found dead in the roadway.
If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
