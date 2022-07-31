Heavy rainfall & storms through evening and a few lingering showers Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front will keep scattered rain and a few thunderstorms in the area through early Monday. The rain will be heavy at times through this evening which could lead to some localized flooding. The heavy rain threat should end by tonight with a few lingering showers and storms into Monday morning and early afternoon. The heat and humidity will return by Tuesday and heat index values will likely be back in the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers & storms early then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs near 90 and southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be hot and humid, highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s with a slight chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible both days with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.