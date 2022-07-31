Advertise with Us
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents

(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday.

The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year.

The school was formally known as Lee Elementary, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. However, on December 6, 2021, the school was renamed after healthcare and education advocates Dr. Aaron and Ollie Shirley.

Dr. Aaron Shirley was a Gluckstadt native and graduated from Lanier High School, Tougaloo College, and Meharry Medical School. He also helped establish the Jackson Medical Mall and Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

Dr. Ollie Shirley was an accomplished leader in public television, children’s programming and advocacy, civil rights activism, public education, community service, and more. She also served as a member of the JPS School Board for years.

