DeJong hits home run in return to big leagues, but Cardinals fall to nationals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly three months in Memphis during the roughest stretch of his career, Paul DeJong was called back up to the Cardinals on Saturday, and immediately made an impact.

Batting 7th in the St. Louis lineup, DeJong returned with a bang in the 5th inning, when he took Nationals pitcher Paolo Espino deep for a two-run homer.

It was DeJong’s second homer in the big leagues this year, and his 19th across both the majors and AAA.

The Cardinals coughed up a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning when former Redbird Genesis Cabrera served up a go-ahead three-run homer to Washington’s Josh Bell, as St. Louis drops the middle game of the series 7-6.

The rubber match from the nation’s capital will be on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.