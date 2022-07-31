Advertise with Us
DeJong hits home run in return to big leagues, but Cardinals fall to nationals

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong works out before a baseball game against the Washington...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong works out before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Washington.(Nick Wass | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly three months in Memphis during the roughest stretch of his career, Paul DeJong was called back up to the Cardinals on Saturday, and immediately made an impact.

Batting 7th in the St. Louis lineup, DeJong returned with a bang in the 5th inning, when he took Nationals pitcher Paolo Espino deep for a two-run homer.

It was DeJong’s second homer in the big leagues this year, and his 19th across both the majors and AAA.

The Cardinals coughed up a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning when former Redbird Genesis Cabrera served up a go-ahead three-run homer to Washington’s Josh Bell, as St. Louis drops the middle game of the series 7-6.

The rubber match from the nation’s capital will be on Sunday afternoon.

