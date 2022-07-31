City Watch issued for missing 1-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert has been issued for a one-year-old who was last seen with his aunt, Jakayla Brown, last Sunday.

Memphis police say she left the scene on Winter Tree Drive with one-year-old King Messiah Brown in a black Honda that was driven by another woman.

Jakayla Brown (pictured) was last seen wearing a red shirt with black leggings, police say. (Memphis Police Department)

The boy was seen in a social media post made the following day and spoke on the phone with his mother on Thursday, police say.

Those with information are asked to contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

