City Watch issued for missing 1-year-old boy

King Messiah Brown was last seen wearing a white onesie, blue jeans, red and white Jordan...
King Messiah Brown was last seen wearing a white onesie, blue jeans, red and white Jordan sneakers, and a gray backpack with teddy bears on it, police say.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert has been issued for a one-year-old who was last seen with his aunt, Jakayla Brown, last Sunday.

Memphis police say she left the scene on Winter Tree Drive with one-year-old King Messiah Brown in a black Honda that was driven by another woman.

Jakayla Brown (pictured) was last seen wearing a red shirt with black leggings, police say.
Jakayla Brown (pictured) was last seen wearing a red shirt with black leggings, police say.(Memphis Police Department)

The boy was seen in a social media post made the following day and spoke on the phone with his mother on Thursday, police say.

Those with information are asked to contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

