City Watch issued for missing 1-year-old boy
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert has been issued for a one-year-old who was last seen with his aunt, Jakayla Brown, last Sunday.
Memphis police say she left the scene on Winter Tree Drive with one-year-old King Messiah Brown in a black Honda that was driven by another woman.
The boy was seen in a social media post made the following day and spoke on the phone with his mother on Thursday, police say.
Those with information are asked to contact Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
