‘Wait til I get out’: Bond increased for man charged for setting dog ‘Riona’ ablaze after threat to reporters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Nutbush-area man saw his bond increased to $150,000 after prosecutors played a tape in court on which he threatened to shoot reporters if “they come to his home again,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Quishon Brown remains in Shelby County Jail on felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and setting fire to personal property, and a misdemeanor count of assault.

One-year-old “Riona” suffered fourth-degree burns on over 60 percent of her body when she was doused with an accelerant and set on fire on June 20.

Riona loving on veterinary staff. (Trail of Hope Dog Rescue) ((Trail of Hope Dog Rescue))

Brown was arrested on July 12.

On July 22, Brown’s $5,000 bond was revoked when the court learned that he had another dog at home, a violation of his bond conditions. The violations were later dismissed.

While in jail, Brown discussed his case on a recorded phone call with a woman at his home.

She said his address was on social media and that news reporters had knocked on the door, seeking comment.

“You can shoot people when they come on your property,” Brown replied on Wednesday’s recording played in General Sessions Court. “You can shoot the reporter. Wait til I get out. I’m going to shoot them, and I’m going to tell them I’m going to shoot them.”

Judge Louis Montesi then set Brown’s bond at $150,000.

Senior Felony Assistant Bryce Phillips said he will ask for a financial source hearing if Brown produces funds to make the bond.

Brown’s next court date is Wednesday, Aug. 3.

