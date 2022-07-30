Teen shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage boy has died after being shot in North Memphis, police say.

At 7:31 p.m., Memphis police responded to the shooting on University Street near Vollintine Avenue.

The boy was transported to LeBonheur Hospital, but did not survive his injuries, police say.

The suspects responsible fled the scene in a small gray SUV.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

