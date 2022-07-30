Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Teen shot, killed in North Memphis

(Pixabay)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage boy has died after being shot in North Memphis, police say.

At 7:31 p.m., Memphis police responded to the shooting on University Street near Vollintine Avenue.

The boy was transported to LeBonheur Hospital, but did not survive his injuries, police say.

The suspects responsible fled the scene in a small gray SUV.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot
Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested

Latest News

Hattiloo Theatre
Plans for new theatre school could help revitalize North Memphis neighborhood
Man was found in abandoned apartment.
Man assaulted girlfriend and had a stolen MPD handgun
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 29, 2022
Hattiloo Theater school
Hattiloo Theater school