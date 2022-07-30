Rain chances will continue through the weekend & early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stalled front will keep clouds and scattered rain and a few thunderstorms in the area through the weekend. Rain chances will continue into early next week with the heat and humidity returning next week to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a light Southeast wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be hot and humid, highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s with a slight chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

