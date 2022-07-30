Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Rain chances will continue through the weekend & early next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A stalled front will keep clouds and scattered rain and a few thunderstorms in the area through the weekend. Rain chances will continue into early next week with the heat and humidity returning next week to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a light Southeast wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be hot and humid, highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s with a slight chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.
Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Man held mother hostage.
Man held mother hostage at Tunica hotel, deputies say

Latest News

et
Saturday Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 30, 2022
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 30, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Periods of rain for the Mid-South this weekend
Friday evening weather update
Much needed rain finally makes it’s way into the Mid-South with more to come this weekend