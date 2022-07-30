Polls busy amid coming election, Saturday last day for early voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office show early voting in the Aug. 4 Shelby County election has already surpassed all the votes cast in the May election.

It’s a long ballot in this election, with dozens of judge’s races, and all eyes are likely on the hotly contested race for Shelby County District Attorney which is drawing attention nationwide.

Saturday, July 30, is the last day to early vote in Tennessee.

Mark Luttrell, who served as sheriff and mayor of Shelby County, knows a thing or two about early voting.

”It starts off with a bang. It kind of sags in the middle. And then it picks up in the last couple of days. I visited three sites today and it was booming,” Luttrell said.

Luttrell, now the current head of the Shelby County Election Commission, said more than 64,000 people early voted as of Thursday, July 28.

That includes more than 39,000 democrats and just over 24,000 republicans.

Voters are casting ballots in state and federal primaries, along with municipal and county general elections.

“If you come prepared,” said Luttrell, “you’ve done your research or you pulled the ballot out of the newspaper and brought it with you, or picked one up from some of the people who are passing them out... bring that in with you if that will help you move through the density of the ballot.”

The busiest early voting locations, according to the Shelby County Election Commission:

New Bethel Missionary Baptist in Germantown

Harmony Church in Bartlett

Anointed Temple of Praise in Hickory Hill

White Station Church of Christ in East Memphis

Second Baptist Church in East Memphis

“When you think about the democratic system, this is really the foundation of our democracy where everybody can participate,” Luttrell said. “So take full advantage of the opportunity, then go in there prepared to do it. And if you do it right, you’re informed... you can get in and out fairly quickly.”

For a list of the 26 early voting locations and voting hours click here.

Election Day is Thursday, August 4.

