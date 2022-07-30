Plans for new theatre school could help revitalize North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A building that’s been around since before the Civil War is about to get a new life as a place to develop the next great talent in the arts.

Hattiloo Theatre announced plans to develop a tuition-free theater school in the heart of the North Memphis Uptown neighborhood this week.

Whether on stage or behind the scenes, this theater school hopes to give children ages 4 to 17 a place to develop their skills.

However, this project is two-fold.

It’s also about helping our youth and the community where the school will be housed.

Hattiloo theater in midtown is the only freestanding Black repertory theater in five surrounding states, and with no theater school in the city in over 20 years, leaders there say they are missing a big component of the theater’s vision.

“There are very few opportunities for Black kids in our city to really get into a theatre,” said Hattiloo founder Ekundayo Bandele. “Theater isn’t too much into schools anymore and so Hattiloo needs a pipeline of talent.”

Bandele says a theater school would solve that problem.

He has plans underway to build the school right at the corner of 7th and Chelsea.

It will be built inside an old church built in 1860 that once housed federal troops after Memphis was captured in the civil war.

Now it will house future thespians.

“The great thing about the building is it’s built like a tank and is really solid,” said Andrew Murray, President of the Community Redevelopment Agency.

CRA is leasing the building to Bandele for 1 dollar a year.

Murray says it’s not about making a profit but helping to revitalize a neighborhood that has certainly seen better days.

Murray says back in 2018, the surrounding community created a detailed plan for what they wanted to see in their neighborhood.

Chelsea and 7th where the school will be built is considered a focal point for the community.

“So for this building the neighborhood really wanted to see the building repurposed into something that would benefit the neighborhood.,” said Murray.

Murray says all those years ago, neighbors always desired for the abandoned building to be some sort of performance hall.

That will now happen with this proposed school plus so much more.

“So, what makes it a school is it’s not just about getting on stage with a costume and reciting some lines and singing some songs, you are actually learning about what are the nuances of black theater,” said Bandale.

The Hattiloo Theater School is scheduled to open in late 2023.

