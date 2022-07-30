Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Periods of rain for the Mid-South this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front will keep scattered rain and a few thunderstorms in the area through the weekend. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible along with locally heavy rainfall. Additional rainfall will average 1 to 2 inches for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations. Heat will return to the Midsouth by the middle of next week and Heat Advisories may be needed.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a light Southeast wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

