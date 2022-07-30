More SEC players get pre-season nods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is on the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Tillman had 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

The Redshirt Sr. is also on the watch lists for the Biletnikoff and Maxwell Awards.

Arkansas’ Cam Little is a candidate for the Lou Groza Award — that’s it for the nation’s top collegiate kicker.

