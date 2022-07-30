Advertise with Us
Memphis Tigers football player receiving lots of recognition

Memphis football player is up for multiple awards.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers football player named to the Wuerffell Trophy Watch List.

Top returning defensive player Quindell Johnson was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch list this week.

The Wuerffel Trophy Watch list recognizes a player that has been a part of community service.

Johnson has given hundreds of hours of service to Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center.

Johnson is also up for the Jim Thorpe award for the top defensive back.

Johnson is up for the Bronko Nagurski award for the nation’s best defensive player.

Johnson says he is more than ready for the season to get started.

“I’m here to work as hard as I can so we can be the best we can be.” Says Johnson. “We know the Coaches love us and push. Sometimes they say what we want to hear, sometimes they push us with what we don’t.”

The football season starts September third at Mississippi State.

