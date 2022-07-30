Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning.

The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers understand the importance of starting the school year healthy.

“You can get COVID-19 vaccines,” Boone explained. “You can also get a booster shots, so it’s not just for our children. The children booster shots will be available too today.”

Dental screenings were also available, provided by dental students at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Director or Programing Dr. Cassandra Christiansen said events like the back-to-school drive allow them to help people in the community catch problems with their teeth before it is too late.

“Most of us know when there’s a problem when something hurts,” Christiansen said. “We like to catch problems of course before you are in pain. For this event, parents especially will learn of problems that their children may have but not experiencing pain yet.”

The event also had food and a kids’ zone to entertain children. Car seats were given out to families in need.

Volunteers said it was a day to show the community how much support is available.

“We care and we’re concerned about our children, even though they have problems going on,” said Lorenzo Caldwell with the Academy of Youth and Empowerment. “This event like this shows that the community is ready to step in and help our children.”

