Candlelight vigil scheduled for teen boy struck on East Parkway

(KTUU)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he did not survive his injuries.

14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say.

“With William’s loving spirit in mind, his parents easily made the difficult decision to donate his organs, knowing that he would want to help as many people as he possibly could,” said Kim Enfield, who launched a GoFundMe page to support McConnell’s family.

“William was a sweet, genuine, kind-hearted, fun-loving kid,” Enfield wrote. “He never met a stranger and loved getting to know people. Wise beyond his years, he would sit and talk for hours with anyone he’d meet and tell the most interesting stories. His family and friends were his world, and he was greatly loved by all who knew him.”

A candlelight vigil will be held for McConnell at 2388 Lovitt Drive at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

