Young Dolph murder suspects to go before judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be back in court this morning.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January.

Both remain behind bars facing murder charges in the death of Young Dolph.

Since the death of Young Dolph last November, both men have appeared in Shelby County court multiple times.

Smith is facing two murder charges, two theft charges, and more. Johnson is facing those same charges, along with violating the conditions of his release from a sex offender case back in 2015.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021 at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies onAirways Boulevard in Memphis. A favorite place of Young Dolph’s when he was in the Bluff City.

Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for the violations of his release.

Neither Johnson nor Smith have been convicted or sentenced for the charges they face related to Dolph’s murder.

We will be in the courtroom for their hearing Friday.

