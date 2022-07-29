Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Young Dolph murder suspects to go before judge

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be back in court this morning.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January.

Both remain behind bars facing murder charges in the death of Young Dolph.

Since the death of Young Dolph last November, both men have appeared in Shelby County court multiple times.

Smith is facing two murder charges, two theft charges, and more. Johnson is facing those same charges, along with violating the conditions of his release from a sex offender case back in 2015.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021 at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies onAirways Boulevard in Memphis. A favorite place of Young Dolph’s when he was in the Bluff City.

Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for the violations of his release.

Neither Johnson nor Smith have been convicted or sentenced for the charges they face related to Dolph’s murder.

We will be in the courtroom for their hearing Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. first appeared in court on Wednesday.
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford

Latest News

County Commission to discuss customer service problems at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
‘We’re back to normal’: Shelby County clerk says license plate backlog cleared
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday AM Weather 7/29
Raleigh woman deliberately run over twice and killed, police say
'We’re back to normal.' Shelby County Clerk says license plate backlog cleared
'We’re back to normal.' Shelby County Clerk says license plate backlog cleared