Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Yadier Molina leaves the game because of possible hand injury

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ten-time Major league baseball player left the field with a possible hand injury.

On Thursday night at AutoZone Park, Yadier Molina was up in the seventh inning.

Molina was hit on his left wrist.

he was able to flex his hand a few times before he left with the Redbirds athletic trainers.

Molina hit in the two-hole as the DH for Memphis tonight.

He also went zero for three, but he reached base three times.

Molina expressed his gratitude:

“Yeah this is special for me, I’m happy to be back playing the game and do the rehab here in Memphis, it’s great for me. Yeah that doesn’t surprise me because I know they love baseball here and they’re going to support their players. I’m happy to see that, but also happy to play here in front of the fans and do well.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. first appeared in court on Wednesday.
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Memphis Tigers Basketball non conference schedule is out.
Memphis Tigers Basketball none conference announced
Molina hit by pitch in rehab start with Redbirds
Molina hit by pitch in rehab start with Redbirds
Midsouth football players honored.
Mid-South college football players in the running for awards
Memphis Tigers basketball player with an impressive vertical.
Memphis Tigers basketball player is an impressive dunker