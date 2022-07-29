Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman indicted in the death of a former Memphis basketball player will be in Shelby County court today.

Miracle Rutherford, 19, was indicted on vehicular homicide charges in April.

This incident happened over a year ago, on June 5, 2021.

Officials say Rutherford was driving fast on Horn Lake Road when she drove off the road and right into a home.

After the incident, officials originally said no one was hurt.

It wasn’t until hours later that family members of 45-year-old Leslie Galen Young found his body under debris.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young was from the Memphis area.

He played basketball for Hillcrest High School, the UNC Charlotte 49ers and pro basketball for 13 years.

Police say Rutherford was driving 60 mph on a street with a speed limit of 45.

They also say her car was not insured at the time of the crash.

We will bring the latest details of her case following her court appearance.

