Tax free weekend underway in Mississippi, Tennessee

Tanger Outlets in Southaven
Tanger Outlets in Southaven(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of tax-free weekend in both Tennessee and Mississippi.

The sales tax holiday is designed to give parents a break ahead of the back-to-school season.

Not everything is available, however. In both states, clothing, shoes and school supplies under $100 qualify. The tax break will not apply for anything over $100.

The price limit on a laptop or tablet is higher--anything under $1,500 will qualify.

Some items won’t make the cut. In Tennessee, storage media like a flash drive, printer supplies and household appliances will not be tax free. The same goes for jewelry, handbags and sporting equipment.

In Mississippi, many stores offer store discounts or coupons to bring items down to under $100 so they qualify for the sales tax discount.

However, manufacturer coupons do not reduce the sales price of an item to qualify.

For more information on Tennessee’s sales tax holiday, click here.

For more on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

