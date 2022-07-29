Advertise with Us
Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A woman fires shots while leaving a gas station because the store manager would not give her cigarettes.

On April 18, 2022, A suspect named Leshunda Paden came into a gas station on Millbranch Rd. looking to buy cigarettes.

The victim let Paden know that she did not have the adequate funds to buy the cigarettes.

Paden became irritated and told the victim to give her the cigarettes anyways.

The victim let Paden know she needed the right amount of money to give her the cigarettes.

Paden then told the victim that she was not playing with her.

The victim then gave Paden one cigarette and her money and asked the suspect to please leave.

Paden pulled out a black handgun and briefly pointed the firearm at the victim.

The suspect then walked out of the gas station and fired several shots in the air while driving off.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

