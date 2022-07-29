Suspect charged, accused of intentionally running woman over

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of intentionally running a woman over Thursday night is in police custody.

Memphis Police Department says 41-year-old Quentin Cook is charged with first-degree murder.

The woman was struck twice at the intersection of Frayser-Raleigh Road and New Allen Road after an argument occurred inside Cook’s vehicle, according to MPD.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

