Shooting suspect at S. Bellevue Boulevard leads to one in the hospital

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was transported to the hospital after being shot.

On Friday at 3:58 p.m., the police respond to a shooting on S. Bellevue Blvd.

The victim was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene in a black Hyundai.

If there is any information on the possible suspect, please contact 901-528-CASH.

