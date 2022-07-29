Shooting suspect at S. Bellevue Boulevard leads to one in the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was transported to the hospital after being shot.

On Friday at 3:58 p.m., the police respond to a shooting on S. Bellevue Blvd.

The victim was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene in a black Hyundai.

If there is any information on the possible suspect, please contact 901-528-CASH.

